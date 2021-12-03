Scarlett Johansson Reflects On Black Widow Lawsuit: 'It's Important To Know Your Own Worth'

Over the summer, Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney for its release of "Black Widow" as a Premier Access rental option on the Disney+ streaming platform, the same day the movie hit theaters. This was before Disney shifted back to a window of theatrical exclusivity for its Marvel Studios releases. At the time, Johansson's suit alleged that the streaming release breached her contract and might leave her without enough black in her proverbial ledger.

Within two months, her lawyers and Disney had settled the case and their war of words. Now, Johansson is already back working with Marvel again on a secret, non-Black Widow project. However, she recently opened up to the Associated Press at an American Cinematheque event honoring her, where she reflected on the importance of standing up for oneself.

As one of the most visible actresses in the world, Johansson is aware of how taking a stand against a multinational conglomerate — one with a billion-dollar, almost monopolistic hold over the box office — like Disney might serve as a model for others. She said: