Scarlett Johansson Is Working On A 'Secret' Marvel Project, But It's Not Black Widow

Everything's a secret at Marvel Studios, these days. "Eternals" unleashed a surprise character played by an even more surprising actor in a post-credits scene that nobody (well, almost nobody) could've anticipated, dropping a completely new storyline out of nowhere for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to follow in future movies. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" might as well be locked up tighter than the Pentagon, with only a few tell-tale frames in an international trailer possibly hinting at what might be in store. But there's at least one more surprise in the works, apparently, which Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige himself has chosen to tease ahead of time — in his usual mysterious and vague way.

Last night in Los Angeles (not to be confused with "Last Night in Soho," though I definitely would've watched that version of the movie as well), actor Scarlett Johansson was honored as the 35th recipient of the prestigious American Cinematheque Award, which has been presented on a yearly basis since 1986 to celebrate "an extraordinary artist currently making a significant contribution to the art of the Moving Picture." Johansson, of course, has already cemented her legacy with performances in films such as "Lost in Translation," "Under the Skin," "Marriage Story," and "Jojo Rabbit." Add in her star-making turn as the super-spy Natasha Romanoff in the MCU and it's clear why she was chosen for this award.

Throughout the night, directors, producers, and fellow actors all took to the stage to offer their congratulations and warm praise. But only Feige could turn these proceedings into a guessing game over what "top secret" Marvel project that the two will apparently be collaborating on in the future.