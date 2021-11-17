Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Has A Hidden Spoiler That Technically Isn't There

At this rate, the conspiracy theories will never die. There's no denying "Now Way Home" is connected to Maguire's trilogy and Garfield's duology now that their villains have appeared. I mean, did anyone else feel their spidey-senses tingling when Doc Ock (the most hilariously named villain ever, according to this trailer) takes a look at Holland's face and says, "You're not Peter Parker"? Well, some eagle-eyed viewers believe this isn't even the biggest tease that more web slingers will arrive soon.

The international version of the trailer extends one of the most memorable moments of footage, where Peter leaps at the attacking onslaught of super villains. He appears to be alone, but as he leaps straight at Sandman, Lizard and Electro seem otherwise occupied. Could they be fending off two other Spider-Men, who have since been erased from the footage? It might be a reach, but it's helped by the fact that Lizard recoils in midair, despite Holland's Spider-Man being nowhere near him. He seems to respond as though punched by an invisible force.

This wouldn't be the first time Marvel has pulled such a trick on us — in fact, last time there was a massive, universe shattering team-up in "Avengers: Infinity War," the trailer straight up lies to us. While it looked like Mark Ruffalo's Hulk was charging into battle with the other Avengers, the film revealed that he was actually sporting the Hulkbuster suit, unable to bust out his big, green chops. The "No Way Home" trailer might be doing the same, by playing this moment off as a Peter solo fight when he might actually have company on his side. Maybe when we see the scene in full, Garfield's Spider-Man will be the one delivering the punch. Or maybe this goes deeper than we know, and it's actually a Miles Morales Spider-Man, using his signature invisibility in battle.

This is just one example, but keep your eyes peeled, because the "No Way Home" trailer goes to great lengths to obscure the movie's plot. Beyond the initial issue of everyone discovering Peter's identity, and the immediate fallout of the failed spell, footage has been pretty contained thus far. We know that there's a bridge ... a train ... and lots of nighttime battles. But things get pretty blurry from there. The more we try to piece this movie together, the more it becomes exceedingly obvious that Marvel is keeping the big details hidden as long as they can. Good luck to them — keeping secrets may be an MCU specialty, but the release date is still some time away and the Twitter sleuths are known to get pretty creative.

We can't confirm how many Spidey's will swing into theaters next month, but "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is set to premiere on December 17, 2021.