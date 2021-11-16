Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer: Spidey Versus The Villains Of The Marvel Multiverse

While shows like "WandaVision," "Loki," and "What If...?" helped set up the multiverse on Disney+, this appears to be the real shebang, in terms of really committing to the idea within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it is certainly worth talking about "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" in that regard as well. If this and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" truly work, who knows what could be in store in the coming years? The possibilities are — quite literally — endless.

Zendaya (MJ), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Marisa Tomei (Aunt May) also star. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are on board as producers, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O'Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach serving as executive producers.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.