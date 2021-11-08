Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Finally Gives Us Our First Look At Green Goblin

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer saved its biggest reveal for Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, choosing to hold back on a number of other rumored appearances from previous iterations of Spider-Man characters. Though we heard his distinctive cackle and caught a glimpse of his famous pumpkin bomb, fans may have been surprised at the lack of actual footage for Willem Dafoe's Peter Osborn/Green Goblin. That has finally changed with the release of the official poster for "No Way Home" and fans won't exactly need to put on their "CSI: MCU" hats in order to find him. The artwork comes courtesy of the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Twitter account.

Posters for this trilogy of "Spider-Man" movies haven't exactly been ones you would consider hanging up in a museum or anything, but this new reveal certainly gets the job done. Doc Ock's mechanical arms get all the attention, but you can just make out the tiny figure of Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin off in the background and floating on his familiar-looking hoverboard. It's likely that the villain will be in for an upgraded outfit this time around, though the poster goes out of its way to hold back those crucial details for another time. Sneaky! Elsewhere, the prominent lightning would seem to hint at the presence of Jaime Foxx's Electro from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" while, in a possible confirmation of a previous report, the inclusion of that dusty splotch of sand indicates the return of Thomas Haden Church's Sandman from Raimi's "Spider-Man 3."

Either way, it's clear the magic conjured by Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange has gone awry in the worst possible way and Tom Holland's Spidey is in for the fight of his life ... which is no small feat, given that he's already squared off against the Mad Titan Thanos previously. As the poster emphatically puts it, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" comes exclusively to theaters on December 17, 2021.