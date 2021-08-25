Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Broke The 24-Hour All-Time Record For Most Global Views

If you thought that "Avengers: Endgame" would never be topped, think again. The then-record for trailer views in a 24-hour period was set at 289 million, a worthy total for the swan song of multiple heroes who had become staples in the MCU throughout the previous decade of movies. But that ol' Parker luck is hard for even the combined force of the Avengers to contend with, as "No Way Home" shattered that number by pulling in 355.5 million views in just a single day. To put that into franchise context, that's twice as much as the previous film in this soon-to-be trilogy, "Spider-Man: Far From Home," generated (135 million views).

Not even a low-quality leak of parts of the trailer, appearing online a day earlier, could dampen the hype for what's been rumored to be the crossover to beat all crossovers. Obviously, the internet has been running rampant with speculation that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's iterations of Peter Parker would be appearing in this upcoming movie. They're nowhere to be seen in the first footage we received, but fans did get to hear Willem Dafoe's villainous Norman Osborn (as well as a shot of that distinctive pumpkin bomb) and, even more thrillingly, the de-aged face of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus. Smashing together the Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" movies with the ongoing MCU through the magic of the multiverse accounts for much of the increase in attention and awareness for "No Way Home," though fans and general audiences alike have also taken to both Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and the rapidly-growing meme of Wong (Benedict Wong) leaving every situation in a portal just as it's about to get dangerous.

24 hours later, we're still picking through details and reveals from the footage that adds to the overwhelming amount of enjoyment of the trailer. Who knows how many more views it'll rack up by the time we're able to watch "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in theaters on December 17, 2021.