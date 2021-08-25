The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Teases An Intriguing Doc Ock Detail

In "Spider-Man 2," an experiment gone wrong results in Dr. Otto Octavius' artificially intelligent, industrial strength arms short-circuiting and damaging a mind-inhibitor chip that prevents the arms from taking control of his brain and motor functions. Power-hungry and prideful, the arms convince Dr. Octavius to follow through on his failed experiment, even if it turns out to be even more dangerous.

The film's climax finds Spider-Man trying to shut down the experimental machine with unthinkable energy that threatens to swallow New York City. After Doc Ock is dealt some tough blows, he becomes dazed and seems to be snapping out of the control of the arms. It's only when Peter Parker leans into Dr. Octavius' memories and principles that he convinces him to overpower the arms and use them to destroy the machine by drowning it in the river.

It's in this moment that we see a key detail that illustrates how the arms react to Dr. Otto Octavius being in control of the arms instead of having the mechanical limbs controlling him.