Spider-Man: No Way Home Images Show Spidey On The Run From Doc Ock

Today brings us a brand new look at the much-anticipated "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which is set to hit theaters later this year. It will pit Tom Holland's Peter Parker against a multiversal lineup of Spidey villains from the past, including Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, who makes his return to the franchise for the first time since 2004's "Spider-Man 2." Now, we have a new photo of the villain in action.

A couple of new photos were released by the folks at Empire Magazine. One features Holland looking quite distraught, while the other features Molina attacking the web-slinging hero. Check them out.

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures

Aside from the photos, we have some meaty comments from the filmmakers to chew on. Director Jon Watts, who returns after helming both "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home," isn't shy about hyping up the movie's scope. "We're definitely trying to be ambitious," Watts says to the publication, going so far as to say "It's 'Spider-Man: Endgame.'" Take that as you will, but that is, at the very least, a bold statement. It also lines up with recent comments made by Holland, with the actor saying they were treating this like the end of the franchise.

Additionally, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige discussed his long-standing hope to bring Molina back to the role, after he nailed the part during Tobey Maguire's run as the hero in director Sam Raimi's trilogy.

"I remember having discussions with Amy Pascal years ago. 'Do we want to revisit villains we've seen before?' No, let's do Vulture, and Mysterio, and characters we haven't brought to the screen before. But I remember thinking, 'How would you even do Doc Ock again?', because Alfred Molina is perfect casting. If you ever brought him back, it would have to be him somehow."