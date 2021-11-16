Andrew Garfield Is Not In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Please Stop Asking Him
It's entirely possible that there is nobody else on Earth who needs both the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer and the movie itself to release already more than Andrew Garfield. Ever since rumors first began to circulate that Tom Holland's third outing as Peter Parker in the MCU would likely be a multiversal adventure, the former "The Amazing Spider-Man" star has spent way too much time and effort repeatedly dispelling the idea that he will not, in fact, be making any appearances as another Spider-Man in "No Way Home" alongside fellow former Spidey actor, Tobey Maguire. With this narrative threatening to overshadow the latest film Garfield is starring in and trying to promote, "Tick, Tick... BOOM!", he has been forced to come out with his bluntest and most insistent denial to date. But because this is the internet and absolutely nobody can be trusted, we'll just have to see if this is the one that finally gets everyone to stop asking him about it.
Putting Out the Fire
You know who should be consistently discussed as one of our best, most talented actors currently working? Andrew Garfield, that's who! He stood toe-to-toe with Michael Shannon in Ramin Bahrani's "99 Homes," he delivered a powerhouse performance for Martin Scorsese in 2016's "Silence," and he learned how to sing for the upcoming "Tick, Tick... BOOM!", for crying out loud. And despite all that, all anyone can ever ask him about is Spider-Man. Please, let's not break Andrew Garfield any more than we already have, folks.
With the next "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer about to descend upon us later today, Garfield has put the question of whether he's in the movie or not entirely to rest ... or he's just ensured that this will go down as one of the most amusing outright lies any actor has offered for the sake of protecting spoilers. Yesterday, Garfield made an appearance on The Today Show (via Comic Book) to talk about "Tick, Tick... BOOM!" and especially to address those pesky Spider-Man rumors, once and for all. In response to the inevitable question about Spidey — you can practically see his heart dropping as soon as the question is asked — here's what he had to say.
"Listen, I'm not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I'm so excited to see what they do with the third one, just like you guys are, to be honest. That's not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it. I love Tom Holland, I love [director] Jon Watts, I love [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they've done with those movies and that character. It's an important character to me. So I'm just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are."
Case closed! Call off the hounds! Leave Andrew Garfield alone! Speaking for myself, I've treated his and Tobey Maguire's potential appearances in "No Way Home" as a fait accompli all along. Whether he's just flat-out misleading everyone or telling the God's honest truth, hopefully we can all agree to give Andrew Garfield a well-deserved break from Spider-Man questions.