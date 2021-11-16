Andrew Garfield Is Not In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Please Stop Asking Him

You know who should be consistently discussed as one of our best, most talented actors currently working? Andrew Garfield, that's who! He stood toe-to-toe with Michael Shannon in Ramin Bahrani's "99 Homes," he delivered a powerhouse performance for Martin Scorsese in 2016's "Silence," and he learned how to sing for the upcoming "Tick, Tick... BOOM!", for crying out loud. And despite all that, all anyone can ever ask him about is Spider-Man. Please, let's not break Andrew Garfield any more than we already have, folks.

With the next "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer about to descend upon us later today, Garfield has put the question of whether he's in the movie or not entirely to rest ... or he's just ensured that this will go down as one of the most amusing outright lies any actor has offered for the sake of protecting spoilers. Yesterday, Garfield made an appearance on The Today Show (via Comic Book) to talk about "Tick, Tick... BOOM!" and especially to address those pesky Spider-Man rumors, once and for all. In response to the inevitable question about Spidey — you can practically see his heart dropping as soon as the question is asked — here's what he had to say.

"Listen, I'm not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I'm so excited to see what they do with the third one, just like you guys are, to be honest. That's not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it. I love Tom Holland, I love [director] Jon Watts, I love [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they've done with those movies and that character. It's an important character to me. So I'm just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are."

Case closed! Call off the hounds! Leave Andrew Garfield alone! Speaking for myself, I've treated his and Tobey Maguire's potential appearances in "No Way Home" as a fait accompli all along. Whether he's just flat-out misleading everyone or telling the God's honest truth, hopefully we can all agree to give Andrew Garfield a well-deserved break from Spider-Man questions.