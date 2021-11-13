Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Will Premiere At Fan Screening Next Week With 'Big Surprises'

A select audience of Marvel fans in Los Angeles are going to be treated to the premiere screening of a new trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on Tuesday, November 16. The event also promises to bring "big surprises" — which could be just about anything, given that "No Way Home" is about Spider-Man and Doctor Strange accidentally breaking open the multiverse.

Here's a rundown of what, where, and when:

Sony

Directed by Jon Watts, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" picks up in the aftermath of the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" post-credits scene, in which the nefarious Mysterio reached out from beyond the grave to ruin Peter Parker's life by exposing him as the alter ego of Spider-Man and framing him for murder. With the people he cares most about suffering from their association with him, Peter decides to ask his friendly neighborhood Sorcerer Supreme to do a quick spell and make everyone forget that he's Spider-Man.

As a fellow connoisseur of terrible decisions (he might be the only superhero whose origin story is "bad driving"), Doctor Strange gets onboard with this plan to rewrite history using magic — and, as the first trailer showed, it goes horribly wrong. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will fold in characters from the previous Spider-Man movies that starred Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the lead roles, officially making them part of the Marvel Cinematic ... Multiverse?

Fortunately, it seems the wait for a second "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer is almost over. A trailer launch event will take place at the Regal Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles at 5pm PT on Tuesday, November 16 (one month before "No Way Home" arrives in theaters).

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis and my good friend Rob Keyes over Screen Rant have some tickets to give away, so if you live in LA and you love all things Marvel, there's still a chance to win a seat at the screening.