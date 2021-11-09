Spider-Man: No Way Home Features 'Three Generations Coming Together,' According To Tom Holland

This article discusses major rumors and leaks that have been swirling "Spider-Man: No Way Home" for several years. If you're trying to know as little as possible, click away. And maybe turn off the internet for the next month or so.

Last night, a big ol' batch of supposedly leaked images from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' forthcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" made their way online, appearing to show off big spoiler-y proof of certain former Marvel screen characters interacting with Tom Holland's webslinger. Now, in a bit of suspicious timing, Total Film has revealed a new quote from Holland where he was asked about the rumors of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning to their original roles as multiverse versions of Peter Parker. He also technically confirmed that Jamie Foxx's Electro from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" will officially be back alongside Alfred Molina's Doc Ock and the just-revealed Willem Dafoe-era Green Goblin.

Here is how the famously spoiler-prone Holland replied to the question: