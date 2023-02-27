Cocaine Bear Bites Off A Much Bigger Opening Weekend At The Box Office Than Expected

It was a big, weird weekend at the box office as Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" had to fight much harder than expected to fend off Universal's horror-comedy "Cocaine Bear." On the one hand, "Quantumania" suffered the biggest second-weekend drop ever for a Marvel movie of 69.7% to top the charts once again with a somewhat modest (by Marvel Cinematic Universe standards) $32.2 million. Frankly, it was a much closer fight than anyone anticipated.

Since "Quantumania" made $106.1 million last weekend, "Cocaine Bear" probably shouldn't have had a fighting chance. Yet, per Box Office Mojo, Elizabeth Banks' buzzy, R-rated flick took in $23 million, far exceeding expectations. Now, was there any chance of it taking the top spot away from "Ant-Man?" Not really, but it's remarkable just how close it was. The difference being that, very clearly, word of mouth for Paul Rudd's latest adventure in the MCU has not been good. Second, a pretty great marketing campaign and solid buzz from general moviegoers did gangbusters for the story of a bear that does a bunch of cocaine and kills a bunch of people.

Even better for Universal is the fact that "Cocaine Bear" has a budget said to be between $30 and $35 million. So, with $5.3 million from international audiences this weekend as well, at $28.3 million, it's well on its way to becoming another hit for the studio this year to go with "M3GAN." Not only that, but it's great news for mid-budget cinema in general, which had been in a bit of an uncertain place for some time. Sad to say, it's good news for just about everyone but Marvel Studios and Disney.