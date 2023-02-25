Ant-Man 3 Set For Marvel's Worst Ever Second Weekend Drop At The Box Office

Huge opening weekends have become standard for Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but the flip side of that is steep second weekend drops, and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is set to continue that trend. According to Variety, "Quantumania" plummeted 82 percent Friday-to-Friday and is now projected for a $30 million second weekend, which would be a 72 percent drop from its opening Friday-to-Sunday gross on Presidents' Day weekend. Per Deadline, it would also surpass Ang Lee's "Hulk" (69.7 percent) as the worst second weekend drop ever for a Marvel movie.

Marvel Studios movies are front-loaded by design. Since studios keep a larger cut of ticket sales from the opening weekend box office than theaters (whose percentage increases in subsequent weekends), Marvel markets its MCU releases as big events, with "true believers" expected to see them as soon as they come out. Each movie typically contains big spoilers in the forms of cameos and reveals, and Marvel officially lifts the embargo on spoilers after just one week. In the case of "Quantumania," for example, the surprise return of a certain character was a closely-guarded secret up until release, but Marvel Studios debuted a character poster revealing their face the following Friday.

The message is pretty clear: if you don't see the movie on opening weekend, you only have yourself to blame for getting spoiled. "Spider-Man: No Way Home," a veritable minefield of cameos and surprises, scored a staggering $260 million debut — yet even with positive reviews and an A+ CinemaScore it dropped 67.5 percent in its second weekend. The higher they fly, the harder they fall. Even accounting for this pattern, though, "Quantumania" presents slightly more cause for concern.