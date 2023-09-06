The Top 3 Movies Of The Year Are Not Sequels For The First Time In More Than 20 Years

While there is still a chunk of the year left to go, the summer movie season is officially behind us as "The Equalizer 3" topped the charts over Labor Day weekend. With that, we move into fall where awards season hopefuls will enter the fold, and horror movies will look to cash in around the Halloween season. Sure, a movie could break out big between now and December 31 but, by and large, the biggest movies of the year are probably behind us. And, for the first time in more than 20 years, the three biggest of the big movies are not sequels.

Currently, the top three movies of 2023 at the global box office are "Barbie" ($1.384 billion), "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($1.359 billion), and "Oppenheimer" ($853.5 million), per The Numbers. Two of these are films based on established IP from Mattel and Nintendo, respectively, while director Christopher Nolan made a biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the Atom bomb. So no, these are not original movies, but they are not sequels to anything and that's the key, as sequels have been dominating Hollywood for decades now.

To that end, the last time the top three movies of the year were not sequels was back in 2001. That year, it was "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" ($974.7 million), "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" ($880.8 million), and "Monsters Inc." ($528.7 million). In all three cases, the movies ended up becoming franchises anyway, earning billions of dollars for Warner Bros. and Disney, respectively. But within that calendar year, they represented the start of something new — cinematically anyway — that audiences took an interest in. Looking at 2023, it's not all that different.