The Equalizer 3 Box Office Cements It As One Of The Most Consistent Franchises Ever

Labor Day weekend has come and gone, meaning that the summer moviegoing season is essentially over. Now we're onto fall, which is far less certain for theaters in terms of financial prospects, as a mixed bag of releases are on the way in the coming months. But for right now, they get to thank Denzel Washington for ending the summer on a high note, as "The Equalizer 3" debuted with a solid opening weekend. So much so that the series now ranks as one of the most consistent franchises of all time, financially speaking.

Director Antoine Fuqua's "The Equalizer 3" opened to $34.6 million over the weekend, easily giving it the number one spot on the charts, per The Numbers. When accounting for the Monday holiday, the film earned $42.7 million, which actually makes it the second-biggest Labor Day opening ever behind only Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" ($94.6 million) from 2021. That's pretty good company to be in. The movie also took in $26.1 million overseas, which gave it a $68.8 million global debut.

What's most impressive, though, is that The Numbers points out that, when it comes to franchises with at least three entries, "The Equalizer" now stands as the most consistent franchise ever in terms of opening weekend box office. Domestically, 2014's "The Equalizer" opened to $34.1 million, while 2018's "The Equalizer 2" debuted to $36 million. The third installment ended up falling right between the first two. The lack of variation from sequel to sequel is downright remarkable.

Granted, there are franchises such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe or James Bond that have more entries over a longer timeline. But for a trilogy, what this franchise has done is pretty impressive.