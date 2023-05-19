The John Wick Franchise Has Officially Made $1 Billion Worldwide At The Box Office

It's official: "John Wick" has joined the coveted $1 billion club. Thanks in large part to the resounding success of this year's "John Wick: Chapter 4," the action franchise starring Keanu Reeves as the world's most badass assassin has officially crossed the major milestone at the global box office. This is made all the more remarkable considering that the original film was damn close to being dumped on VOD. Instead, Lionsgate scored one of its biggest hits ever and will be counting the money for years to come.

According to The Numbers, "John Wick: Chapter 4" has, to date, earned $425.5 million worldwide since the film hit theaters back in March. That makes it by far the highest-grossing entry in the series (which is good since it carries a steep $100 million budget) and was also enough to push the larger franchise to a global $1.01 billion gross. Compare that to the original "John Wick," which was released in 2014 and took in a far more modest $87.7 million. That was still enough to justify a sequel though, especially in light of the film's strong reviews and relatively small $30 million budget.

What's most remarkable is that every single "John Wick" film thus far has grossed more than its predecessor, and by a pretty significant margin. "John Wick: Chapter 2" ($171.5 million) made more than double what the first one did, while "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" ($327.2 million) nearly doubled the ticket sales yet again. This sort of thing simply doesn't happen in the world of big movie franchises, and it speaks volumes about the quality that director Chad Stahelski has maintained across all four entries.