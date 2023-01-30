Ana De Armas Will Explore 'A New Pocket' Of John Wick's World In Spin-Off Movie Ballerina

Keanu Reeves is really excited to see Ana de Armas draw blood. Both are set to star in "Ballerina," a "John Wick" spin-off that will see de Armas take over the role of Rooney from Unity Phelan, who portrayed the ballerina-turned-assassin in "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum." In an interview with Total Film for their February issue — on shelves from Thursday, February 2 — Reeves said, "[The director Len Wiseman] has a vision, but is also embracing, affectionately, the world of John Wick ... there's a reason for [John] to be in 'Ballerina;' it's very organic. And working with Ana was great. She really loves action, and she's really good at it." Like we said, Reeves is just really, really excited for de Armas to be attacking someone else for a change.

As with the first "John Wick," "Ballerina" is set to be a revenge flick with Rooney (de Armas) hunting down those who murdered her family. (The spin-off takes place between the events of "Chapter 3" and "Chapter 4." It also stars Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Anjelica Huston.) And if Shay Hatten — who co-wrote the screenplay for "Ballerina" with Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman") — has his way, then de Armas' quest for vengeance will be the beginning of something much bigger. Here's the story, as shared by Hatten.