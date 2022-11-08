Keanu Reeves And Ian McShane To Return In John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina

Spin-off movies can be pretty hit or miss, with some feeling like a cheap cash grab while others sincerely expand an already beloved universe. Fortunately, everything we've learned so far regarding the "John Wick" spin-off starring Ana de Armas, "Ballerina," seems to point toward the latter. As was reported today by Collider, Lionsgate has closed a deal with franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane to reprise their roles as the titular hitman and Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel. Production on the film begins on Monday in Prague, with "Underworld" series and "Live Free or Die Hard" director Len Wiseman at the helm, working off a script by Shay Hatten ("John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum," "Army of the Dead," "Army of Thieves") with punch-ups from "Killing Eve" and "Promising Young Woman" scribe, Emerald Fennell.

The film is being produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and "John Wick" creator Chad Stahelski, with Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa overseeing the project for Lionsgate. "We're thrilled to have Ian McShane joining us for a pivotal role in 'Ballerina,'" said Iwanyk in a press release. "He's been such an integral part of the franchise since the original 'John Wick.' It's been fun to have him on this journey as the 'Wick' universe expands."

For those who need a refresher on how Winston fits into the world of "John Wick," the man appeared to have betrayed our hero during the climax of "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," shooting him off the Continental Hotel roof and onto the streets. We won't know if this was an act of betrayal or salvation until the next installment, but the duo's mere presence in "Ballerina" is something worth getting excited about.