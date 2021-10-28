Ana De Armas May Take Center Stage In John Wick Spin-Off Movie, Ballerina

Ana de Armas is in talks to be in the "John Wick" spin-off, "Ballerina"! This is not a drill!

The star of "Knives Out" and "No Time To Die" has become one of genre film fans' favorite leading women, and according to Deadline, she's a possible contender to star as a young female assassin seeking revenge against those who killed her family. "Ballerina" is written by screenwriter Shay Hatten, who also contributed to both the screenplay for Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" and "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," in which the ballerina character is referenced. As was previously announced, "Ballerina" is being directed by Len Wiseman, known for "Underworld" and "Live Free or Die Hard."

In "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," the ballerina is shown at the academy run by Anjelica Huston's character, The Director, and was played by New York City Ballet principal dancer and actress Unity Phelan ("I'm Thinking of Ending Things"). While it's understandable why producers would want a more well-recognized actor for the lead role, it's hard to imagine that Phelan won't be invited back at least to show off more of her remarkable dance skills. It would make sense canonically for Anjelica Huston to appear in "Ballerina," as well, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Bottom line, if we get Ana de Armas and Anjelica Huston together in an action revenge thriller, all will be right with the world.