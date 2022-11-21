Anjelica Huston Is Officially Joining Ballerina, The Ana De Armas-Led John Wick Spin-Off

"John Wick" has always felt like a universe that's too big for a single set of films. One of the coolest things about the first film is how it not only told a very thrilling story of a former top assassin getting back into the game to avenge his wife and dog, but it also introduced this vast mythology for an assassin's league with their own structure, rules, and traditions. Just like "Star Wars" or "Lord of the Rings," even if we don't see much of it, you get a feeling there is a big world out there, and we're only exploring a part of it.

The promise of the films was always that we would one day explore a different part of the world than John Wick's crusade to get free from the yolk of the High Table. Now, we're finally seeing the franchise fulfill that promise with "Ballerina," the first spin-off film of the franchise.

"Ballerina" will follow a similar plot to "John Wick" (did we expect anything else?) and focus on a young female assassin seeking vengeance against those who dared kill her family. Though we don't know much else about the plot, we know the film is starring Ana de Armas as the titular ballerina, and Ian McShane is returning as the manager of The Continental hotel. Now, the film is adding Anjelica Huston back as The Director, providing another tie to the main film series.