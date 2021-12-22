John Wick: Chapter 4 Delayed Until 2023

Lionsgate put out an announcement video for the new date, with the lovely folks who work to keep the world's assassins organized delivering the news in proper Wick-universe fashion. They reveal that "John Wick: Chapter 4" is now set to premiere in theaters on March 24, 2023. That's almost two full years after the original planned release date, though circumstances haven't exactly been ideal lately. While late March isn't traditionally a huge blockbuster weekend, maybe execs are hoping that teenagers and college kids will be on spring break and can rush to theaters to check out the latest entry in the Wick saga.

Movie and TV show premiere dates have been getting switched around quite a bit in the age of Covid, and it's not looking like that's going to slow down any time soon. If anything, "John Wick 4" being pushed for another year might be one of the first big delays we see for 2022 releases.