John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina Will See The Return Of Lance Reddick As Charon

It's also great to see Lance Reddick back in his "John Wick" role simply because he's an excellent actor whose appearance onscreen is always a welcome one. The actor has previously put in great work on shows like "The Wire" and "Fringe," and has most recently starred in the detective procedural "Bosch" and Netflix's "Resident Evil" adaptation. "Ballerina" producer Erica Lee shared a statement with Variety about Reddick's return in the new film, saying, "Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick. It's great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this franchise."

Though the plot details of "Ballerina" are mostly under wraps at the moment, we know "Knives Out" and "No Time To Die" star Ana de Armas will star as a ballerina seeking revenge after her family was killed. Franchise fans have also caught a glimpse of the ballet group that will likely feature into the new film before, when Wick sought refuge in with the Romani-Russian crime syndicate the Ruska Roma in "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum." There, he met Anjelica Huston's The Director, who helps him despite his "excommunicado" status when she's not directing ballet rehearsals. Real-life New York City Ballet principal dancer Unity Phelan (who also danced in "I'm Thinking of Ending Things") appeared as the assassin ballerina in that film, but was replaced by de Armas for the upcoming feature.

"Ballerina" does not yet have a set release date, but "John Wick: Chapter 4" is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.