John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer: Our Favorite Assassin Is Back And Headed To Europe

It is time. The first trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4" is here, and it finally gives us a return to the underworld our favorite ruthless vigilante knows well. Say your prayers, Keanu Reeves is coming for us all once again.

In the sneak peek released on November 10, we see the assassin kicking a ton of ass, as to be expected. But we also catch a few more somber moments, ones that might remind you of the first look image we got of this installment back in July 2022. In the image, Wick is looking down somewhat solemnly—though he could just be pensively anticipating a kill, knowing him—while surrounded by candles and gold items, though they are somewhat out of focus and dreamlike.

Yesterday, the official Lionsgate YouTube channel posted a video titled "JW4 Countdown" with a 24-hour countdown in the video alongside an hourglass, so it's clear they are trying to hype up the fans. But no matter what you think of the third "John Wick" film, there's no denying this next one looks exciting, and like a bit of a departure from what we've already seen from this franchise. After all, trying new things usually bodes well for a franchise, especially one with a fanbase eager to see more of a character.