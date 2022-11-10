John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer: Our Favorite Assassin Is Back And Headed To Europe
It is time. The first trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4" is here, and it finally gives us a return to the underworld our favorite ruthless vigilante knows well. Say your prayers, Keanu Reeves is coming for us all once again.
In the sneak peek released on November 10, we see the assassin kicking a ton of ass, as to be expected. But we also catch a few more somber moments, ones that might remind you of the first look image we got of this installment back in July 2022. In the image, Wick is looking down somewhat solemnly—though he could just be pensively anticipating a kill, knowing him—while surrounded by candles and gold items, though they are somewhat out of focus and dreamlike.
Yesterday, the official Lionsgate YouTube channel posted a video titled "JW4 Countdown" with a 24-hour countdown in the video alongside an hourglass, so it's clear they are trying to hype up the fans. But no matter what you think of the third "John Wick" film, there's no denying this next one looks exciting, and like a bit of a departure from what we've already seen from this franchise. After all, trying new things usually bodes well for a franchise, especially one with a fanbase eager to see more of a character.
Watch the new trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4
A quick recap in case you need one: The end of 2019's "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" saw our hero taken away to an underground bunker of sorts with Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King. /Film was previously shown a scene from the new film at CinemaCon that "shows Wick and the Bowery King training together – like a mini 'Matrix' reunion two decades later," however, this footage is not available online now. Too spoilery, we assume.
Reeves and Fishburne star alongside returning supporting actors Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. Additionally, Bill Skarsgard, Clancy Brown, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Japanese pop star Rina Sawayama are all part of the film's cast. Despite the more complex details of the plot staying under wraps, we do know a few things about the film. According to Brown, who previously spoke with Collider, the film will follow "the kind of intricacies of that authority structure" within The High Table, the head criminal underbelly organization in the "John Wick" universe. Additionally, we know the film will take Wick out of the east coast and put him throughout Europe and Asia. Exciting stuff!
Despite two release date changes due to the pandemic, "John Wick: Chapter 4" is set to arrive in theaters in the United States on March 24, 2023.