John Wick: Chapter 4 Footage Reaction: Yeah, We're Thinking He's Back Yet Again [CinemaCon 2022]

There's something that just feels right about John Wick being in Las Vegas, but maybe that's just me feeling lucky that there's another sequel coming soon. Reeves and Stahelski took the stage at CinemaCon to show off some fun new footage from "John Wick 4," which is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.

The footage begins with the New York City skyline and Laurence Fishburne's dulcet voice-over telling us, "abandon all hope, you who are about to enter." We see Wick training underground, punching a board wrapped in white rope, and Fishburne's character asks him if he's ready. "Yeah," John replies. Fans of "The Matrix" are sure to get a kick out of seeing Reeves and Fishburne together again, especially in a training sequence.

We see Bill Skarsgard looking scary and stylish in a fancy suit, standing on a rooftop and flanked by his cronies. "I'm going to kill them all," Wick says. Ian McShane's Winston then points out the obvious, saying, "This will not be pleasant."

Wick then goes on a bit of a killing spree, taking out a bunch of guys in the desert, jumping through a window several stories high, and using nunchucks to put the hurt on some baddies. There's a shot of horses running free in the desert, while a strange voice says, "I want you to find peace, John."

Instead of peace, we see Wick in a nightclub with writhing bodies, sliding between forms in the silky black of the club, lit only in red. That sounds like one heck of a place for a really cool fight, so fingers crossed.

There isn't a synopsis yet for "John Wick: Chapter 4," but we'll keep you updated as one becomes available.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" will finally hit theaters on March 24, 2023.