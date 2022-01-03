John Wick 4: Total Badass Clancy Brown Shares Details On Who He's Playing

The cast of "John Wick: Chapter 4" is shaping up to be one for the ages ... so why not go ahead and add Clancy Brown into the mix? Brown can be seen in the "Dexter: New Blood" revival as the main antagonist of the series and recently spoke with Collider, who got him to open up a bit about his upcoming role in "John Wick." It certainly sounds like action fans and those who've enjoyed the intricate world-building in the Keanu Reeves-led films will have a lot to look forward to. According to Brown:

"I will say it's more of the Table revealed. More of the High Table, the kind of intricacies of that authority structure is revealed. With my guy. And I am in a couple of scenes that you could argue are action scenes, I suppose. A lot of my scenes are with Bill Skarsgård, which was a lot of fun."

We've received glimpses of the formidable High Table throughout the sequels, though they've mostly stayed in the shadows. That all changed by the end of "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum," with Wick now explicitly defying the High Table and left to fend for himself. It's intriguing to hear that the High Table seems to be taking more of an active role in the action, even if predominantly through Brown's new character. Though he doesn't spill any more plot-centric details, Brown does take the time to heap some more praise on Hollywood's most lovable actor, Keanu Reeves:

"And I was there for Lance [Reddick]'s last evening, which was good. It was good because I really wanted to meet Lance... and all the reporting about what Keanu is is absolutely true, absolutely right. Keanu made it a point to come and celebrate Lance a bit in that last moment, which was really nice. Good guy. He's a good guy, that Mr. Reeves."

The phrase "Never meet your heroes" clearly doesn't apply to Reeves. To be spoken of this highly by Brown, who's seen a thing or two in his time, says it all. Now, here's hoping his real-life admiration for Reeves doesn't translate to the actual movie and we get to see some nasty brawls between the two stars.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" was recently delayed, but fans can look forward to seeing the film on March 24, 2023.