A Potential Equalizer 4 Would Depend On One Thing And One Thing Only

"The Equalizer" has been a sturdy franchise for Sony over the last decade. Based on the 1980s CBS series starring Edward Woodward, the films are a model of narrative simplicity: Denzel Washington plays Robert McCall, a world-weary yet principled ex-CIA operative who bounces around the globe to help powerless people overcome viciously corrupt criminals. They're self-contained vigilante yarns powered exclusively by one of Hollywood's most magnetic stars in full-on badass mode. Aside from their extrajudicial nature, they're basically Charles Bronson's "Death Wish" movies absent the racism and wretched treatment of women.

As such, they're utterly critic-proof, and Washington, a two-time Oscar winner who's widely considered to be one of our finest actors, shows no compunction about playing to the cheap seats. He knows audiences dig him in this kind of badass role, and, thus far, he's been proven right at the box office. The first two films (barely) passed the century mark at the domestic box office, and performed reasonably well internationally. They're stand-up doubles that quickly entered the heavy rotation of "dad films" on TNT.

So it's a bit surprising to hear from Antoine Fuqua — who's directed Washington five times now, including in "Training Day," which earned Washington his first and thus far only Best Actor Oscar — that "The Equalizer 3" will likely be the end of the road for Robert McCall. Though there's no such thing as an effortless film production, these movies come off as well-oiled, formula-driven machines. Why stop now?