The SAG-AFTRA Strike Is Already Hitting Hollywood's Bottom Line At The Box Office

As recounted in this week's Tales from the Box Office column, "Blade" screenwriter David S. Goyer was told by New Line studio head Mike Luca that the budget he got for the movie would depend on which lead actor he could attach to it: "I'll make it for $40 million if you can get Denzel Washington, 35 if you can get Wesley Snipes, and 20 if you can get Laurence Fishburne."

25 years after "Blade" hit theaters, star power is still a major factor in studio calculations, which is why movies like "Strays" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" tend to recruit celebrity "face actors" for their voice roles, rather than less famous but more experienced voice actors. The value of celebrity stars comes not only from putting their names in the trailer and on posters, but also from the actors themselves promoting movies on the talk show circuit, on press tours, and finally on the red carpet. But due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, actors are currently prohibited from doing any promotional work, and several studio sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the movies currently hitting theaters are losing out on as much as 15 percent of their box office potential due to the lack of actor-driven publicity.

This is significant because the impacts of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have so far been mostly deferred. A months-long gap in the production pipeline is going to become a real problem by the start of next year, especially for studios who are dependent on box office revenue. But corporations and shareholders tend to focus on numbers quarter-by-quarter, rather than worrying about what things will look like two or three quarters into the future. The recent round of second quarter (April-June) earnings calls saw studio execs assuring shareholders that they have plenty of upcoming TV shows and movies in reserve, and the strikes aren't causing any immediate problems.