Blue Beetle Dethrones Barbie At The Box Office With $25 Million Opening Weekend

After four uninterrupted weekends and almost an entire month as the No. 1 movie at the domestic box office, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has finally been bumped down to second place by the arrival of a plucky young hero in a super-suit. "Blue Beetle," directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and starring Xolo Maridueña ("Cobra Kai") in the title role, is the third of four DC Universe movies releasing in 2023, and is on track for a $25-27 million opening weekend after grossing $10 million on Friday (including Thursday previews), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That's a smaller opening weekend than "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" ($30.1 million), "The Flash" ($55 million), or last year's "Black Adam" ($67 million), though "Blue Beetle" does also have the smallest budget out of all of those movies at $104 million. The film was originally developed as a direct-to-streaming release for HBO Max (since rebranded as simply "Max"), but Soto told The Hollywood Reporter that producer Zev Foreman "always intended it to be a theatrical release," and that the two of them "wouldn't take no for an answer."

Though that victory was won, and Warner Bros. ultimately decided on a theatrical release, "Blue Beetle" is in a tough position, arriving at a time when superhero movies appear to be fading out of fashion. DC Studios is prepping a revamp of the DC Universe under co-CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn, and "Blue Beetle" is a project left over from the DC Extended Universe era, which struggled to consistently land box office hits even during the height of superhero fever. This latest comic book outing won't be helped by a middling B+ CinemaScore from audience polling and mixed reviews from critics. It missed out on getting a boost at Comic-Con 2023, since Warner Bros. (like most studios) opted out this year due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes — which also meant that the stars of "Blue Beetle" were unable to promote the movie at the premiere.