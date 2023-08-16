Blue Beetle Review: A Fun But Frustratingly Shabby And Rushed Superhero Movie

It's been 15 years since the release of Jon Favreau's "Iron Man," the film that kicked off, in earnest, both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the dominance of superhero cinema in the pop firmament in general. In the ensuing decade and a half — while traversing a massive, byzantine catacomb of interlocking superhero mythologies and (shudder) endless online discourse — audiences have come to innately accept the ways superheroes operate. Heroes live in a glittering fictional universe, replete with near-future technology, overseen by moral or industrial titans who have come to stand in for every other known type of celebrity. We're so damn deep in superhero lore that ultra-humans are slowly coming to replace us all, very much in the same way that Pokémon, in their own bizarre universe, have replaced animals of more traditional taxonomies.

Ángel Manuel Soto's new film "Blue Beetle" is the 14th film in the disintegrating DC Extended Universe (unless it's actually part of the new DC plan; details are kind of sketchy), and the franchise's penultimate chapter (James Wan's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is due in theaters this December). It doesn't make heavy reference to films like "Man of Steel" or "Birds of Prey," but it has seemingly inherited a bland, weary acceptance, now a feature of the genre. It has all the colorful action that superhero fans may crave, but I suppose it may be asking too much to expect a true sense of astonishment. Once the dominance of a genre is old enough to get its learner's permit, no one seems to be awestruck by the extraordinary any longer.

As such, "Blue Beetle" races breathlessly through its paces, hopped up on Jarritos, chattering through plot points that would have been dazzling in 2008, but now feel like the final lap of a marathon. This is the way the genre ends, with affable fluff.