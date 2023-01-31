The First Chapter Of James Gunn And Peter Safran's DC Universe Is Called 'Gods And Monsters'

Of the DC Universe projects announced so far at the press event, the new Superman and Swamp Thing are two obvious examples of characters who could fit the "Gods and Monsters" bill, with the latter having starred in a canceled TV series. However, Gunn's description of a "much harsher and more f***** up Supergirl," who "watched everyone around her die," would seem to position Superman's Kryptonian cousin as someone potentially monstrous as well (keeping in mind that he already produced a horror-movie version of the Superman story with "Brightburn.")

There's also Batman's ornery son, Damian, in "The Brave and The Bold," whose comic book history portrays him as a kid who grew up learning how to kill while being raised by the League of Assassins. "The Authority" likewise centers on an anti-Justice League, whose methods, as Gunn characterized them, include "killing people, destroying heads of state, changing governments."

If it sounds like there are already more than enough monsters planned for "Gods and Monsters," there may be even more of them (and gods) on the way. Safran noted that "we haven't announced everything in chapter one. There's some stuff that comes beyond."

"This is half of it," Gunn added. He stressed that they're not approaching the DC Universe "like some TV shows, making it up as we go along." He also revealed that the 8-to-10-year plan he, Safran, and their writers' group are conceiving will be "two chapters, and there's an ending to our basic story that we tell there, but it's not the ending of the universe."

It sounds like Gunn and Safran are developing a very clear blueprint for this thing, and we'll just have to wait and see what other characters might be getting in on the "Gods and Monsters" party.