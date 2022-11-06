James Gunn Lays Out DC Studios' Priorities For The Future Of The DC Universe

Marvel Comics and their Distinguished Competition have a long history of sharing talent, and James Gunn is the first filmmaker to bridge that gap like artists and writers have for decades.

With "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad," Gunn elevated B-listers from both universes to the silver screen. Now, alongside Peter Safran, he's going to be running the new DC Studios for at least the next four years. Warner Bros. Discovery has been searching for a leader like Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, and it seems they've found two. Feige's mix of producing savvy and comics knowledge is a rare blend, but together, Gunn and Safran might be able to rival it.

Between "The Suicide Squad" and its TV spin-off "Peacemaker," DC fans have gotten a taste of the superhero stories Gunn likes to tell. Now, they're bracing for what projects will be coming down the pipeline. On November 6, 2022, Gunn took to Twitter to directly address fans and lay out his and Safran's priorities when guiding DC Studios.