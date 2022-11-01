Superhero Bits: James Gunn Officially Takes Over As Head Of DC, A Black Panther Podcast & More
DC Shoes and Marvel have partnered for a line of Deadpool apparel
DC Shoes and Marvel have teamed up and have put maximum effort into a new apparel line featuring none other than Deadpool. The line will go live November 5, as indicated by the above teaser released by DC. As for what to expect? The line will feature various shoes, shirts, hats, and more for the choosing. Full details can be found by clicking here.
Black Adam has arrived in MultiVersus, here's a trailer
Not surprisingly, Warner Bros. is pushing "Black Adam" very hard. That means, putting the character in just about every corner of their media empire that makes any sense. Case in point, the DC antihero has officially arrived in the "MultiVersus" video game. The above trailer gives an overview of the gameplay with Black Adam, and yeah, he looks appropriately powerful. The game is free-to-play and is available now for console and PC.
The Stargirl series finale airs on December 7, will provide closure
We recently learned that "Stargirl" will be ending its run on The CW after its third season wraps up next month. What that means is the season finale scheduled to air on December 7 will actually be the series finale. But, speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, series producer Geoff Johns assured fans that the episode will provide closure and won't leave us hanging.
"Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure."
"Stargirl" airs Wednesdays on The CW.
David F. Sandberg shares the evolution of the VFX in Shazam! Fury of the Gods
It's fun looking back at the crude animatics and drawings I did almost two years ago and compare... Looking forward to sharing more eventually. #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/A7fFPOFSey— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) October 30, 2022
As we reported yesterday in this very column, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" has wrapped production entirely and is in the can, awaiting its release in theaters next year. Director David F. Sandberg also recently shared a look at the movie's VFX from inception to final product, providing a window into just how far these things come from idea to in front of our eyeballs in theaters. That dragon is pretty impressive, all things considered.
Cameron Crowe just learned who Dazzler is, but is willing to make a Dazzler movie
A "Dazzler" movie from the guy who made "Almost Famous?" The idea, on paper, sounds like it could work, even if Cameron Crowe only just found out who Dazzler is. The popular "X-Men" mutant has been ripe for a big screen breakout for some time, having only appeared very briefly up to this point. Speaking to Rolling Stone recently, it was suggested to Crowe that he would make a good fit for the project, despite the fact that he freely admitted he had never heard of the character. "Throw me a Dazzler movie! Let's do it," Crowe said. They then got to talking about who should take on the role, and Dua Lipa was who Crowe landed on.
"I'm feeling Dua Lipa for this. Tomorrow I'll be like, 'Yeah, I've been thinking about Dua for Dazzler, you know, I've been thinking about this for a while.' And giving you no credit [laughs]. No, no, I think it's cool. Doing a movie like that could be a blast. You can have character development and all that deep stuff and also have spectacle. You can do it. And it's heading there, clearly."
Your move, Marvel.
Marvel launches an official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever podcast
The legacy continues. Presenting ‘Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast’! Hosted by Ta-Nehisi Coates & produced by @ProximityMedia, explore the making of the sequel with guests Ryan Coogler, Kevin Feige, @ImAngelaBassett and more on Nov. 3: https://t.co/uQmIQ2ABP6 pic.twitter.com/LQtoS7Lo7p— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 1, 2022
"Black Panther" is getting a podcast! As revealed above, Marvel and Proximity have teamed for a six-episode podcast in anticipation of the upcoming sequel to the 2018 blockbuster. It will be hosted by writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, who had a major run with the character in the pages of Marvel Comics. Guests such as director Ryan Coogler and star Angela Bassett have been lined up for the various episodes. Producer Paola Mardo had this to say about it:
"Ever since Ryan, Zinzi, and Sev entrusted Proximity's Audio division with this project, our goal has been to tell the story of the making of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' with as much heart and authenticity as the film itself. With our premiere episode, we've accomplished this goal while breaking new ground in the process, thanks to the awesome collaboration between our incredible host Ta-Nehisi Coates, our talented podcast production team, and our collaborators at Marvel and Disney."
"Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast" debuts on November 3.
James Gunn and Peter Safran are running DC Studios as of today
Last week, we learned that "The Suicide Squad" director James Gunn and mega-producer Peter Safran had been tapped as the co-heads of the newly-formed DC Studios. This means, for the next four years (at least) they are going to be steering the ship that is the DC Universe. Well, that new era begins today as their contract was set to begin on November 1. Start the clocks. Though, for Gunn, he is still very busy finishing up "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" until May of next year, so it may be a little bit until he truly gets to dive in head-first. Be that as it may, the next chapter of DC on screen is upon us.
An action-filled new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever TV spot
Lastly, today brings with it a brand new TV spot for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" that begins the 10-day countdown to the movie hitting theaters. At this point, Marvel is still clearly trying to keep the movie's biggest secrets at bay following the world premiere, but they are definitely being more giving with new footage. Case in point, this one is loaded down with action and comes with a new money shot of the new Black Panther. As for who is under the suit? We'll find out the answer to that question on November 11.