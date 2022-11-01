Superhero Bits: James Gunn Officially Takes Over As Head Of DC, A Black Panther Podcast & More

A "Dazzler" movie from the guy who made "Almost Famous?" The idea, on paper, sounds like it could work, even if Cameron Crowe only just found out who Dazzler is. The popular "X-Men" mutant has been ripe for a big screen breakout for some time, having only appeared very briefly up to this point. Speaking to Rolling Stone recently, it was suggested to Crowe that he would make a good fit for the project, despite the fact that he freely admitted he had never heard of the character. "Throw me a Dazzler movie! Let's do it," Crowe said. They then got to talking about who should take on the role, and Dua Lipa was who Crowe landed on.

"I'm feeling Dua Lipa for this. Tomorrow I'll be like, 'Yeah, I've been thinking about Dua for Dazzler, you know, I've been thinking about this for a while.' And giving you no credit [laughs]. No, no, I think it's cool. Doing a movie like that could be a blast. You can have character development and all that deep stuff and also have spectacle. You can do it. And it's heading there, clearly."

Your move, Marvel.