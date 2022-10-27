Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Early Reactions: Wakanda Enters A New Era
After months of hype, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is finally about to be released in theaters. It might feel strange and even sad to see Wakanda without the presence of Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa. However, it has been made very clear that Ryan Coogler and all others involved in the production did their best to honor the late actor throughout.
Of course, the memory of Boseman is not the only reason why "Wakanda Forever" has been getting a lot of attention. The film also serves as the introduction to Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), two fan-favorite characters that will likely serve as important figures moving forward (Riri certainly will, as she will be getting her own series, "Ironheart," on Disney+ in 2023). It also has a storyline that utilizes Boseman's absence in an interesting and poignant way — after King T'Challa's death, Wakanda has opened itself up to the rest of the world as he had promised. However, this decision has yielded some complicated results, leading to Wakanda facing a major conflict with the underwater city known as Talokan.
With T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) now at the forefront, "Wakanda Forever" initially promises an epic and thought-provoking clash. Now that the film has held its world premiere, does it deliver on this promise? Here are some early reactions from critics who got to see it first.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever early reactions
Critics lavished their praises on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," with many calling it "Marvel's most powerful and poignant work to date," intimate, heartfelt, yet jaw-droppingly "epic" in scope. The "stunning" visuals were praised, as were the performances and the brutal fight scenes. The film clearly deals sensitively with the passing of Chadwick Boseman, as many critics praised the themes of loss, grief, and catharsis.
Black Panther: #WakandaForever is as epic as Marvel sequels get. The story is hugely ambitious & thematically rewarding with gut-wrenching twists and turns throughout. You feel the length but it's fun, wildly beautiful and has the best credits scene in Marvel history, no contest. pic.twitter.com/zD8nYIFKXC
— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 27, 2022
#BlackPantherWakandaForever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" will do that for many. Another great post credit scene that's genuinely a jaw-dropper. Don't know about Oscars. pic.twitter.com/55YSor1PrD
— Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) October 27, 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is packed with twists, turns, a watery new world and two new superheroes — in a dense 2 hours, 41 minutes. On the red carpet Marvel chief Kevin Feige praised the world-building from the original team: "It's all Ryan Coogler. It's a celebration."
— Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) October 27, 2022
#WakandaForever's bigger in scope and scale than #BlackPanther, but its story is also one of Marvel's most intimate and heartfelt. It's definitely a Comic Book Movie, but it's one that centers grief and the grieving process rather than superheroics and spectacle. Full review soon pic.twitter.com/MzIjwVzjBd
— Charles, Witch from Mercury (@CharlesPulliam) October 27, 2022
#WakandaForever is outstanding. It handles loss, grief and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I've seen all year. pic.twitter.com/ECqGxfEyFi
— Lando (@orlandoenelcine) October 27, 2022
#BlackPantherWakandaForever prioritizes sentiment over spectacle and for the most part it's a transporting and engrossing triumph. Arguably Marvel Studio's most deeply felt and emotional resonant extravaganza. Also Ludwig's score is an all timer. 🐆 pic.twitter.com/EAZK118L8A
— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 27, 2022
Another reason I'm so impressed with #BlackPantherWakandaForever is #RyanCoogler had the impossible task of trying to make a sequel without #ChadwickBoseman & make it feel respectful but also keep the franchise going and he hit a home run. Going to be HUGE hit for @MarvelStudios. pic.twitter.com/mMd9WFjung
— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 27, 2022
No spoilers. Wakanda Forever had so many emotions!!! It was creepy and BRU-TAL in parts. Heartbreaking and beautiful. And the fight scenes were WILD. I'm in awe of the care put into representing these cultures. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/HHSClXcxoY
— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) October 27, 2022
#BlackPanther Wakanda Forever is excellent. An immensely powerful story of forging forward — shattering at times, but also beautifully cathartic and heartening. Cannot get over how well the film earns that title. pic.twitter.com/jYZedeJgT1
— Perribite (@PNemiroff) October 27, 2022
I saw #WakandaForever and trying to hold space to really gather my thoughts. Will share more soon but for now I will say it is a beautiful depiction of how grief and love co-exist, and the healing in the depths of some of our greatest pain. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/FVNrNdiCJh
— Kay-B (@TheLadyKayB) October 27, 2022
#WakandaForever was a beautiful tribute to Chadwick and the weight of losing him. The film beautifully touches on grief & what that can do to a person. Also, the action is so good & very brutal. I need time to process this. #blackpanther
— Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) October 27, 2022
#WakandaForever is outstanding. It handles loss, grief and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I've seen all year. pic.twitter.com/ECqGxfEyFi
— Lando (@orlandoenelcine) October 27, 2022
Black Panther Wakanda Forever makes it clear how precious Chadwick Boseman and T'Challa were to the MCU. Without him, the film sometimes yearns for a heartbeat. It finds it at just the right moments, and it's exhilarating. I can't wait to see it again.
— Erik Voss (@eavoss) October 27, 2022
It seems the praise is universal for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which is a relief for those looking forward to Coogler's sequel after he knocked it out of the park with the first film, and after the uncertainty for the franchise after the tragic passing of Boseman.
While the loss of Boseman is keenly felt, it's encouraging to hear that the film directly addresses his death and weaves it into the fabric of its story — even if a few reactions found the sequel still lacked the heart that Boseman gave the original, and that "Wakanda Forever" still was operating within the limitations of a comic book movie. Still, it seems like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be one film to live up to all the hype.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will hit theaters on November 11, 2022.