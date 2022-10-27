Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Early Reactions: Wakanda Enters A New Era

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Studios
By Erin Brady/Oct. 27, 2022 8:51 am EDT

After months of hype, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is finally about to be released in theaters. It might feel strange and even sad to see Wakanda without the presence of Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa. However, it has been made very clear that Ryan Coogler and all others involved in the production did their best to honor the late actor throughout.

Of course, the memory of Boseman is not the only reason why "Wakanda Forever" has been getting a lot of attention. The film also serves as the introduction to Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), two fan-favorite characters that will likely serve as important figures moving forward (Riri certainly will, as she will be getting her own series, "Ironheart," on Disney+ in 2023). It also has a storyline that utilizes Boseman's absence in an interesting and poignant way — after King T'Challa's death, Wakanda has opened itself up to the rest of the world as he had promised. However, this decision has yielded some complicated results, leading to Wakanda facing a major conflict with the underwater city known as Talokan. 

With T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) now at the forefront, "Wakanda Forever" initially promises an epic and thought-provoking clash. Now that the film has held its world premiere, does it deliver on this promise? Here are some early reactions from critics who got to see it first.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever early reactions

Critics lavished their praises on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," with many calling it "Marvel's most powerful and poignant work to date," intimate, heartfelt, yet jaw-droppingly "epic" in scope. The "stunning" visuals were praised, as were the performances and the brutal fight scenes. The film clearly deals sensitively with the passing of Chadwick Boseman, as many critics praised the themes of loss, grief, and catharsis. 

It seems the praise is universal for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which is a relief for those looking forward to Coogler's sequel after he knocked it out of the park with the first film, and after the uncertainty for the franchise after the tragic passing of Boseman.

While the loss of Boseman is keenly felt, it's encouraging to hear that the film directly addresses his death and weaves it into the fabric of its story — even if a few reactions found the sequel still lacked the heart that Boseman gave the original, and that "Wakanda Forever" still was operating within the limitations of a comic book movie. Still, it seems like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be one film to live up to all the hype.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will hit theaters on November 11, 2022.

