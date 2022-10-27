Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Early Reactions: Wakanda Enters A New Era

After months of hype, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is finally about to be released in theaters. It might feel strange and even sad to see Wakanda without the presence of Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa. However, it has been made very clear that Ryan Coogler and all others involved in the production did their best to honor the late actor throughout.

Of course, the memory of Boseman is not the only reason why "Wakanda Forever" has been getting a lot of attention. The film also serves as the introduction to Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), two fan-favorite characters that will likely serve as important figures moving forward (Riri certainly will, as she will be getting her own series, "Ironheart," on Disney+ in 2023). It also has a storyline that utilizes Boseman's absence in an interesting and poignant way — after King T'Challa's death, Wakanda has opened itself up to the rest of the world as he had promised. However, this decision has yielded some complicated results, leading to Wakanda facing a major conflict with the underwater city known as Talokan.

With T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) now at the forefront, "Wakanda Forever" initially promises an epic and thought-provoking clash. Now that the film has held its world premiere, does it deliver on this promise? Here are some early reactions from critics who got to see it first.