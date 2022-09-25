The Original Plan For Black Panther 2 Was 'Spiritually Very Similar' To Wakanda Forever

Four years ago, director Ryan Coogler's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, "Black Panther," redefined what a typical "superhero" film could be. Now, the director is back with the much-anticipated sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which opens in theaters across the country on November 11, 2022.

"Wakanda Forever" is built on both triumph and tragedy. It's no secret that 2018's "Black Panther" was a major hit for Marvel Studios. It's one of the rare MCU films to be almost universally loved by critics, and even scored a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. The film features a cast of predominantly Black actors, and celebrates African heritage and Black American identity in unprecedented ways — especially for a superhero blockbuster. Coogler's film changed the industry: the success of "Black Panther" led to "The Woman King" being green lit, according to director Gina Prince-Bythewood. We are still feeling the cultural impact of that film, even as fans eagerly anticipate its official followup.

But while "Wakanda Forever" already looks to be a worthy successor to the original, this arrival is bittersweet due to the absence of Chadwick Boseman. Boseman, who played T'Challa (aka Black Panther), died tragically in 2020 from colon cancer, leaving the world to mourn a beloved and extremely talented actor who was taken in his prime. Coogler was left with the unthinkable: how does one continue the story that means so much to so many people, while still honoring the memory of the original Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman?