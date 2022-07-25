Why Making Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Was 'Therapeutic' For Lupita Nyong'o

After a private four-year battle with colon cancer, Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away at the age of 43 in 2020. The talented actor delivered some incredible performances in his final years in films like "42," "Get On Up," and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," but many knew him best as King T'Challa of Wakanda, aka the Black Panther, of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At the time of his death, Marvel and filmmaker Ryan Coogler were hard at work on the sequel to their award-winning 2018 movie. In addition to mourning the loss of this great performer at such a young age, the world wondered what would happen to his beloved MCU character. While a number of fans called for Marvel Studios to recast the role in order to retain the cultural significance of T'Challa and honor the foundation laid by Boseman, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige eventually revealed that the production would move on without recasting.

It's difficut to imagine Wakanda without T'Challa and Boseman, but we got a glimpse at what that would look like at this year's San Diego Comic-Con thanks to the first trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." And following Marvel's Hall H presentation, star Lupita Nyong'o shared how shooting the film acted as sort of a therapeutic experience for those involved.