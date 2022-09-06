How The Success Of Black Panther Led To The Making Of The Woman King

"The Woman King" explores the real-life history behind the Agojie, an all-female warrior unit (also known as the Dahomey Amazons) who protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries. That it's taken Hollywood this long to make an epic action movie about the Agojie in the vein of "Braveheart" would come as a shock if it wasn't for, you know, the film industry's long, long track record of ignoring real-world history stories about anyone other than cis-het white people.

That "The Woman King" is coming out four years after Ryan Coogler's smash-hit "Black Panther" and two months before his sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," is, needless to say, no accident either. The genesis of "The Woman King" dates back to 2015 when Maria Bello, who shares story credit with the movie's script writer Dana Stevens, learned about the Agojie during a trip to the West African nation of Benin. It would change homes from STX to Sony's TriStar label in 2017, under the watchful eye of TriStar's VP at the time, Nicole Brown.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the behind-the-scenes battle to make "The Woman King," Brown admitted she was nervous when she learned "Black Panther" was moving forward. Ultimately, the massive success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film only hardened her determination to see "The Woman King" cross the finish line: