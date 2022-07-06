The Woman King Trailer: All Bow To Viola Davis

Love historical dramas about thrilling rulers and royal heroes, but are beyond tired of Elizabethan period pieces set in Europe? Fortunately for us, the Viola Davis-starring "The Woman King" is heading our way, and promises to deliver a story following the real-life female military group known as the Mino that protected the West African Kingdom of Dahomey from roughly 1600 to 1904. The "Fences," "The Suicide Squad," and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" star leads the group as General Nanisca, the real-life leader of the women's militia that served as the inspiration for the Dora Milaje in Marvel's "Black Panther." We were given our first look at "The Woman King" back in February for the start of Black History Month, with Davis taking to Twitter to express her feelings about starring in the film.

"I'm deeply honored and excited to bring this incredible story of these badass female warriors to life," Davis said. "Get ready for 'The Woman King,' exclusively in movie theaters this fall!!" The images were striking and showcase an intense portrayal of strength and power from Davis and her regime, including Thuso Mbedu ("The Underground Railroad," "Is'thunzi") as Nawi, a young recruit who joins Nanisca's unit with ambitious fervor and the always incredible Lashana Lynch ("Captain Marvel," "No Time to Die"). Joining the trio is John Boyega ("Star Wars," "Small Axe") who is playing King Ghezo, the monarch of Dahomey. "The Woman King" is history in the making, and we're happy to say the trailer looks more than worth the hype.