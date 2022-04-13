It Took Viola Davis Six Years To Get The Woman King Made

Robert Eggers' "The Northman" isn't the only historical epic charging into theaters in 2022. There's also "The Woman King," a film about the West African Kingdom of Dahomey (which existed for more than 300 years, starting in the 17th century) that has "Love & Basketball" and "The Old Guard" director Gina Prince-Bythewood calling the shots. Viola Davis stars as Nanisca, the leader of Dahomey's all-women military regiment under the watchful eye of King Ghezo (himself played by John Boyega).

Sony and TriStar Pictures acquired the rights to "The Woman King" at the top of March 2018, two weeks after Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" had taken the global box office by storm. That wasn't a coincidence, either. As part of a profile on Davis by The New York Times, Prince-Bythewood cited Ryan Coogler's Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole as the movie that "absolutely paved the way for people to see the possibility of ['The Woman King']."

The connections between "The Woman King" and "Black Panther" run even deeper than that. Dahomey's all-women military unit, which were known as the Mino but dubbed "Dahomey Amazons" by Western outsiders who compared them to the Amazons of Greek mythology, partly inspired the Dora Milaje in "Black Panther" and Marvel's comic books before it. "Black Panther" star Lupita Nyong'o was even attached to co-star in "The Woman King" at one point prior to stepping down for unknown reasons. (In all likelihood, though, it was probably due to a scheduling conflict with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.")