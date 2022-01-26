John Leguizamo 'Stayed Out Of The Sun' For Years To Keep Working As An Actor

All we can ask of actors, directors, and other industry folks who receive a spotlight of their own is to use their platforms in responsible ways and draw attention to issues that need to be fixed. Actor John Leguizamo has enjoyed a long and successful career in the industry, thriving in live-action, various voice roles, and even several Broadway performances over the decades since he first entered the business. Born in Bogotá, Colombia and having come a long way to find mainstream success in Hollywood, his achievements are absolutely nothing to sneeze at ... but that's not to say that it's all been smooth sailing, either. Far from it, in fact.

Leguizamo is opening up about the very specific and intentional choice he made at an early stage in order to continue finding jobs as an actor within an industry dominated by white actors. While talking to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (via Variety), the Latino actor revealed that he purposefully avoided spending time in the sun as much as possible in order to maintain his light-skinned look. Colorism, as it turns out, continues to be a pervasive influence in the studio system. The actor is refreshingly candid throughout the interview, noting that, "It's interesting because the rule is, you become a celebrity, you get a set amount of success, you don't talk about your problems. You don't talk about the difficulties. You act like, 'Oh, it was a magic carpet ride,' you know. I feel like it's really important to talk about all the problems and all the difficulties, especially if you're a person of color — and especially if you're Latinx. There's a lot of the people struggling, and we need to change things."

But the real jaw-dropper comes later, when Leguizamo directly addresses colorism in Hollywood:

"I stayed out of the sun so I could work. I definitely would not go in the sun for years. It was a conscious thing because I could work. And all the Latinos that made it so far, a lot of them were all light-skinned. What happened to all the Afro-Latinos and the majority of indigenous Latinos? They don't get a shot, you know. So, there's a lot of things we got to deal with in Hollywood, and we got to fix, and we got to speak out and we got to speak up."