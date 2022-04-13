The Northman Trailer: Robert Eggers Promises Brutal Karmic Vengeance

Prepare yourself: there's a new trailer for "The Northman" in our midst. The upcoming viking revenge epic will be in theaters before we know it, but now we have some new footage to marinate on.

The new trailer takes us on lead actor Alexander Skarsgård's journey to enact revenge on those who have wronged him. There are several enticing fight sequences, an eerie but tone-setting voiceover, and some intense chanting that will probably remind you of writer-director Robert Eggers' first feature film, "The Witch." We also get a solid glimpse of Eggers' all-star cast, including Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, and Willem Dafoe. Singer Björk does not make an appearance in this trailer, but we do know she has a stellar part in the revenge tale.

Just for good measure, /Film's own Max Evry is also quoted in the trailer, calling the film "a stone-cold masterpiece," which is high praise. You can see for yourself in the trailer below.