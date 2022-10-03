How The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Coped With Chadwick Boseman's Absence On Set

On August 28th, 2020, Chadwick Boseman passed away after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer at the age of 43. Boseman's passing was a shocking tragedy, and in an already politically-charged year, he became a symbol for the collective feeling of grief felt around the world. Since his first appearance as Black Panther in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," Boseman portrayed T'Challa multiple times in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, but his starring role in "Black Panther" is what cemented the actor as a trailblazing icon. It was the first MCU film with a majority Black cast, a box office smash, a historic Best Picture nominee, and one of the most culturally significant comic book films ever made.

It's easy to see why after his passing, director and close friend Ryan Coogler considered not just stepping away from "Black Panther," but also leaving filmmaking as a whole behind. But after some soul searching, Coogler decided that it made more sense to honor Boseman's memory through a continuation of what they started together.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is only weeks away from release, and in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the cast and crew shared their own anecdotes of how they kept Boseman close to their hearts while aiming for a sequel that was fit for his legacy.