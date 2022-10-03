Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Wanted To Quit Filmmaking After Chadwick Boseman's Death

We are just a handful of weeks away from the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," easily one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. But the movie will have a great burden to bear, as Chadwick Boseman is no longer with us and cannot reprise his role as T'Challa in the upcoming film. While Marvel Studios did find a path forward without Boseman, director Ryan Coogler considered walking away from the movie business altogether in the aftermath of his passing.

In a recent profile on the upcoming MCU sequel for Entertainment Weekly, Coogler explained that the passing of Boseman, who was not only a close collaborator but a great friend, hit him very hard. "I was at a point when I was like, 'I'm walking away from this business,'" Coogler said. "I didn't know if I could make another movie period, [let alone] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, 'Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?'"

"Black Panther" was a cultural phenomenon, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of all time and even earning a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. The movie business dictates that a sequel must happen in such a case. But without Boseman? It's an entirely different story. The fact that Coogler was ready to straight up walk away from filmmaking speaks volumes about Boseman and what he meant to those around him.