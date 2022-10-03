Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer: The Feathered Serpent God Is Coming

In just over a month, Marvel fans will return to Wakanda via Ryan Coogler's eagerly-anticipated sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." 2018's "Black Panther," also directed by Coogler, is widely regarded as one of the best entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. But in the wake of the devastating news that star Chadwick Boseman had died of cancer, a health struggle he'd chosen not to reveal publicly, the future of the Black Panther mantle became uncertain.

Marvel Studios wisely decided against recasting Boseman's character, T'Challa, and "Wakanda Forever" will instead find his loved ones reeling in the wake of their king's death and facing new threats to Wakanda's people — among them, a conflict with Namor (Tenoch Huerta), ruler of the underwater nation of Talocan.

A new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has now arrived. Check it out below!