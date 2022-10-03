Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer: The Feathered Serpent God Is Coming
In just over a month, Marvel fans will return to Wakanda via Ryan Coogler's eagerly-anticipated sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." 2018's "Black Panther," also directed by Coogler, is widely regarded as one of the best entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. But in the wake of the devastating news that star Chadwick Boseman had died of cancer, a health struggle he'd chosen not to reveal publicly, the future of the Black Panther mantle became uncertain.
Marvel Studios wisely decided against recasting Boseman's character, T'Challa, and "Wakanda Forever" will instead find his loved ones reeling in the wake of their king's death and facing new threats to Wakanda's people — among them, a conflict with Namor (Tenoch Huerta), ruler of the underwater nation of Talocan.
A new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has now arrived. Check it out below!
Watch the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The trailer includes our first proper look at the new Black Panther, who was glimpsed only from the waist down in the previous trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The identity of T'Challa's successor is being kept a mystery for now; in the comics, Shuri (Letitia Wright) took up the claws, but there are other possible candidates in the MCU, including Nakia (Lupita N'Yongo) and Okoye (Danai Gurira).
We also get to see Namor's ankle wings in action as he arrives in Wakanda. M'Baku (Winston Duke) says that Namor's people call him Kukulkan, the feathered serpent god, reflecting how Atlantis has been adapted from the comics to incorporate Mayan and Aztec mythology. This not only helps to make this version of Atlantis (called Talocan in the MCU) distinct from the version presented in DC's "Aquaman" and its upcoming sequel, but also reflects actor Tenoch Huerta's cultural heritage, which is rarely seen in mainstream Hollywood movies. As Huerta himself explained, "You can take Atlantis from Greek myth, or you can adapt from a real culture."
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" arrives in theaters on November 11, 2022. Tickets are on sale now.