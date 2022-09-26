Black Panther 2's Tenoch Huerta Confirms That Namor Will Be A Mutant In The MCU

Namor might still be a mutant in "Wakanda Forever," but there is one key aspect of his character that has been changed. Instead of being Atlantean, he will command the kingdom of Talocan, an MCU creation inspired by the Tlālōcān paradise proposed in Aztec codices. This version of the character will be inspired by various Mesoamerican Aztec cultures, with Huerta himself being of Indigenous Mexican descent.

"You can take Atlantis from Greek myth, or you can adapt from a real culture," he told Empire of this decision. Empire's article also included an exclusive look at the character.

Empire Magazine/Marvel Studios

As for why he's facing off against the Wakandan people, the answer is pretty straightforward. After the death of King T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) in the film, the kingdom still plans to reveal itself to the outside world as was proposed at the end of "Black Panther." While this might work for Wakanda, Namor and the rest of the Talocan aren't as excited by these prospects.

"That decision puts Talocan in jeopardy," Huerta told the magazine, "and Talocan has to take action to protect themselves."

The latest issue of Empire Magazine will arrive on newsstands on September 29. This epic clash of kingdoms will be unleashed on November 11, 2022, when "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" arrives in theaters.