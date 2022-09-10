Black Panther 2 Footage Description: Wakanda Needs A New Protector [D23]

The footage begins with Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda representing Wakanda at a United Nations assembly. There, she's questioned by representatives from around the world, including a new character played by Richard Schiff. A representative from France asks about the dangers of using vibranium for weapons of mass destruction, since the metal is virtually undetectable by metal detectors. Ramonda assures the assembly that Wakanda has a policy to never trade vibranium, not under any circumstance. It's not because the element is dangerous on its own, but because of the potential it holds in other people's hands.

The assembly intercuts with another scene that takes place in a Wakandan research center. A group of people with guns infiltrate the facility in search of vibranium tools. They find a vibranium wall covered in markings; when they activate it, the markings light up.

Meanwhile, the queen continues to address the assembly. "You perform civility here," she says, "but we know what you whisper in your halls of leadership and in your military facilities. 'The King is dead.' 'The Black Panther is gone.' 'They have lost their protectors.'"All this intercuts with shots from the research facility. The Dora Milaje — led by Danai Gurira's Okoye — enter the facility. One of the assistants in the lab is also a member of the Dora Milaje in disguise, and together they face off against the mercenaries who broke in.

The Dora Milaje then appear at the assembly with the apprehended mercenaries. Clearly, Wakanda is not entirely helpless without the Black Panther.

The footage then features a series of shots, some of which appeared in the first trailer. A glowing Wakanda at sunset, shots of T'Challa's funeral, a meeting between Ramonda and Namor. Winston Duke's M'Baku is also present — he attacks Namor with a staff, which smashes to pieces (Namor doesn't even react). The footage cuts to explosions on a city bridge, and ends with a shot of the new Black Panther, and the final line: "Show them who we are."

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will hit theaters on November 11, 2022.