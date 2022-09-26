Making Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Helped Letitia Wright 'To Grieve, To Cry, To Laugh'

Has there ever been a movie like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"? Even before the first "Black Panther" scored an unlikely seven Academy Award nominations for a comic book movie (including one for Best Picture), Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige had confirmed, on the strength of its box office success (and Marvel's general way of doing business), that a sequel was definitely happening. This was all the way back in March 2018, before "Black Panther" had crossed the billion-dollar mark in its worldwide gross.

Then, the unthinkable happened. In August 2020, Chadwick Boseman, the uber-talented star of "Black Panther" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (for which he received a posthumous Oscar nomination), died at the age of 43 after dealing privately with cancer.

Fans across the globe and the cast and crew of the upcoming "Black Panther" sequel were left in a state of shock. Yet Marvel and director and co-writer Ryan Coogler decided to forge ahead with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," re-centering it on the supporting cast from the first movie, including Letitia Wright's character, Shuri, the princess of Wakanda and sister of Boseman's protagonist, T'Challa. In an interview for the new issue of Empire magazine, which hits newsstands this week, Wright discusses how her character helped her cope in the wake of Boseman's untimely death, saying: