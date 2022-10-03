Director Ryan Coogler Wanted To Embrace Namor's Weirdness In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

At long last, Marvel's first mutant and surliest hero (who sometimes works at self-serving cross-purposes to his would-be allies) is finally ready for his MCU close-up. Namor, aka The Sub-Mariner, has been around as a comic book character since 1939, but he didn't draw Hollywood's interest until the late 1990s, when Universal sought to mount a film adaptation directed by Philip Kaufman (whose eclectic taste varies from the raucous "The Right Stuff" to the deeply erotic "The Unbearable Lightness of Being). After several failed attempts at a solo adventure, Marvel Studios was finally able to work out a deal with the Atlantan ruler's rights-holder, Universal Pictures, that allowed him to join the company's cinematic universe.

Namor is set to make his big-screen debut this fall in the hotly anticipated "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," where he'll lock horns with the grieving people of the fictional African country. We won't know until then if Namor (played by Tenoch Huerta) will finish the film out as a foe, but we are well aware that he'll be causing no shortage of trouble in defense of his threatened underwater kingdom, Talocan (a civilization invented for the movie). When it came to the character's depiction, director Ryan Coogler was adamant about holding on to the quirky design flourishes that make him such an irresistible badass in the comics.