Superhero Bits: Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Wraps Production, An Angry Wolverine In Deadpool 3 & More

It's felt like Marvel has been really capitalizing on video games as of late. That's going to be even more evident in the future, as Marvel and EA have announced a partnership for a series of action/adventure games beginning with the recently announced "Iron Man" game. But that will be the first of at least three games between the companies, meaning they've got a lot more in store. Jay Ong, Executive Vice President at Marvel Games, had this to say about it:

"At Marvel, we strive to find best-in-class teams who can take our characters on heroic journeys in ways they haven't before and collaborating with Electronic Arts will help us achieve that. We pride ourselves on being enthusiastic creative collaborators with developers so they have the freedom to create something deeply unique and truly remarkable. The team at Motive is getting started on that with their Iron Man video game and we can't wait for players to learn more in the far future."

So, what will these other games be? It's a good question, and one for another time, as everything else is being kept under wraps for the time being.