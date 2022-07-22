What If Season 2 Will Adapt 1602, Season 3 Already Confirmed

San Diego Comic-Con unleashed the first footage, and news, about "What If...?" season 2. The animated Disney+ series presents alternate universes (or multiverses, if you will) that present familiar MCU characters in different worlds and settings. It's an idea that dates back to the comics themselves — I remember as a kid I had a comic called "What if The Punisher Killed Spider-Man?", and it was dark and violent and everything my little boy heart wanted at the time.

/Film was on the ground at SDCC and caught the first footage of the new series, as well as some news regarding what to expect when the multiverse cartoon arrives sometime in the future.