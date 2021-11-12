Marvel Zombies Animated Series Coming To Disney+
Surprise! As part of the massive onslaught of Disney+ Day announcements, it has been revealed that we're getting an animated "Marvel Zombies" series. Not too much has been confirmed at this time. However, the fine folks at Disney and Marvel Studios did share a logo for the forthcoming series. Check it out below.
In terms of a release window, all it says currently is "coming soon," which could mean just about anything. Given the slew of Marvel-related reveals, including a revival of "X-Men: The Animated Series," it may be a little while before they can find a way to squeeze this one in. Also, the whole producing the show business. The show will be directed by Bryan Andrews and written by Zeb Wells, both of whom also serve as executive producers. A logline for the show reads as follows:
The animated series from Marvel Studios reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.
A History of Marvel Zombies
The "Marvel Zombies" franchise traces its roots to the Ultimate universe within the Marvel Comics canon, which takes place in a reality within the multiverse removed from the main continuity. The original five-issue comic miniseries was published between 2005 and 2006, written by none other than Robert Kirkman, the creator of "The Walking Dead." The whole thing spun out of the pages of "Ultimate Fantastic Four." For those curious, here's a synopsis for the series:
On an Earth shockingly similar to the Marvel Universe's, an alien virus has mutated all of the world's greatest super heroes into flesh-eating monsters! It took them only hours to destroy life as we know it-but what happens when they run out of humans to eat?!?
The idea was revisited several times over the years, including the one-shot "Marvel Zombies: Dead Days," as well as several sequels like "Marvel Zombies 2." Most recently, "What If...?" season 1 did a "Zombies" episode during its run, and that may well have been the genesis of this standalone series. There is no word yet on cast, or if any of the MCU actors will return to reprise their voice roles, though that seems likely. Especially since so many of the actors returned for "What If...?" which is returning for a second season as well.
"Marvel Zombies" does not yet have a release date set. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as any further details come our way.